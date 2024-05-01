Hill was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday and is expected to get the starting nod on the road against the Stars in Game 5 on Wednesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hill will step into the crease for the first time in the postseason after Logan Thompson gave up six goals on 77 shots (.922 save percentage) in a pair of defeats to Dallas. The 27-year-old Hill has played in only three of the Knights' last 16 contests in which he registered a 1-2-0 record and 3.68 GAA. If Hill can earn the crucial Game 5 victory, he should remain in the crease for Game 6 on Friday as well.