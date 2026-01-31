Hill is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Sunday, per SinBin.vegas.

Akira Schmid will play between the pipes at home against Seattle on Saturday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy wants to maintain a rotation between the two goaltenders until the Olympic break, so Schmid is also likely to start at home against Vancouver on Wednesday, while Hill will probably pick up the start at home against the Kings on Thursday. The 29-year-old Hill has a 3-2-3 record, 3.56 GAA and .855 save percentage in 10 appearances in 2025-26. Anaheim won seven straight games from Jan. 13 to Jan. 25, but the Ducks have dropped their past two while being outscored 9-2 over those losses.