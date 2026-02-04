Hill is expected to start at home against Los Angeles on Thursday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Akira Schmid is set to play between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against Vancouver before Hill gets the nod Thursday. The 29-year-old Hill will attempt to get back into the win column after going 0-2-1 while allowing 14 goals on 81 shots (.827 save percentage) across his past three outings. He has a 3-3-3 record, 3.51 GAA and .856 save percentage in 11 appearances in 2025-26. The Kings have struggled over their past 25 games, going 9-9-7 while averaging just 2.40 goals per game. Los Angeles is set to host Seattle on Wednesday, so the Kings will be in the second half of a back-to-back when they face Vegas.