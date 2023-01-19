Hill is expected to start at home against Detroit on Thursday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 4-2 win against Florida in his last start Jan. 12. He's 10-3-1 with a 2.68 GAA and .907 save percentage in 16 contests this season. The Red Wings have lost their last three games, bringing their record down to 18-17-8.