Hill is set to start at home against Toronto on Thursday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill, who had been dealing with a lower-body injury, was activated off injured reserve Thursday and will be playing in his first game since Oct. 20. He has a 1-0-2 record, 2.73 GAA and .888 save percentage in five appearances this season. Hill's getting a difficult adversary right away. Toronto ranks sixth in goals per game with 3.33, and the Maple Leafs are 8-1-2 over their past 11 games.