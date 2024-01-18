Hill (undisclosed) is expected to make his return during Vegas' upcoming four-game road trip, which will begin Monday in New Jersey, according to Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Hill has a 10-2-2 record, 1.93 GAA and .933 save percentage in 15 outings in 2023-24. He last played Dec. 17, and Vegas has been leaning on Logan Thompson during his absence. Once Hill is ready to return, he'll likely resume his role as the Golden Knights' top goaltending, pushing Thompson down to the backup spot.