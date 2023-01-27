Hill was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Friday, indicating he will get the road crease versus the Rangers, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Hill is 10-4-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .905 save percentage this season. He last played Jan. 19 when he have up three goals on 25 shots versus Detroit, taking the loss in a 3-2 contest. Logan Thompson is expected to start Saturday against the Islanders. Hill will face the Rangers, who are in the middle of the pack in scoring, averaging 3.15 goals per contest.
