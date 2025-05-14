Hill is set to start at home against Edmonton for Game 5 on Wednesday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Hill will look for a better result after allowing at least three goals in each of his first four games against Edmonton in the second-round series. Vegas is down 3-1, so the Golden Knights need a win to force Game 6 in Edmonton on Friday. The Oilers' offense has been dominant in the 2025 playoffs -- they're averaging a league-leading 4.20 goals per game.
