Hill is set to start at home against Edmonton for Game 5 on Wednesday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill will look for a better result after allowing at least three goals in each of his first four games against Edmonton in the second-round series. Vegas is down 3-1, so the Golden Knights need a win to force Game 6 in Edmonton on Friday. The Oilers' offense has been dominant in the 2025 playoffs -- they're averaging a league-leading 4.20 goals per game.