Hill will guard the road crease Saturday against Chicago, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun.

Hill will look to extend his season-opening winning streak to four games after posting a 1.31 GAA and a .951 save percentage over his first three starts. The Blackhawks are coming off a 4-0 loss to Colorado on Thursday, bringing them down to 2-3-0. Chicago has averaged just 2.20 goals per game.