Hill was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic and is expected to get the home start against St. Louis.

The Golden Knights are back home after a perfect 5-0-0 road trip and are winners of nine games in a row. Hill is 5-0-0 this season, with a 2.17 GAA and a .925 save percentage. He will take on the Blues, who are at the bottom of the Central Division standings with eight points in 12 games. St. Louis has had trouble scoring with only 28 goals this season, the least in the NHL.