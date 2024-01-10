Hill, who has been on injured reserve with an undisclosed issue, is expected to start on the road against Coloardo on Wednesday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Hill has a 10-2-2 record, 1.93 GAA and .933 save percentage in 15 contests this season. He hasn't played since Dec. 17 due to the injury and is getting a tough matchup in his return. The Avalanche rank second offensively with 3.66 goals per game in 2023-24.