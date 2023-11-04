Hill will be in the home crease versus Colorado on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill has a 5-0-1 record this season with a 2.11 GAA and .923 save percentage. He had a couple of mediocre outings (0-1-1) versus Chicago, giving up seven goals on 48 shots, but got his game back Monday with a 37-save performance in a 3-2 shootout win over Montreal. Colorado has scored 31 times in nine games this season.