Hill will protect the road goal Thursday versus the Bruins, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Hill has gone a pedestrian 3-3-0 with a 3.09 GAA and a .904 save percentage over seven outings in February. His last game was solid, as he stopped 28 of 30 shots in a 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday. The Bruins have gone past regulation in six straight games, going 2-0-4 in that span with 20 goals scored.