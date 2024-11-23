Hill will defend the road crease in Montreal on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Hill has given up two goals in each of his last three starts. The 28-year-old netminder is 8-4-1 with a 3.07 GAA and an .888 save percentage this season. Hill will face the Canadiens, who are averaging 2.84 goals per game.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Gets little help in Toronto•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Leaves ice first Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Earns second straight win•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Taking on Utah•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Grabs road win•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Gets starting nod•