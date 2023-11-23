Hill will guard the road goal in Wednesday's game versus the Stars, Ryan Wallis of the VGK Insider Show reports.

Hill will start consecutive games for the third time this season. He is undefeated coming off of a loss in 2023-24, allowing just two goals on 59 shots in the games after his previous two defeats. The 27-year-old gave up two goals on 31 shots in a 3-0 shutout loss to the Penguins on Sunday.