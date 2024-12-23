Hill will patrol the home crease against Anaheim on Monday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Hill is coming off a 19-save effort in a 3-1 win over Vancouver on Thursday. He has a 14-5-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.69 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 21 appearances this season. Hill made 22 saves in a 3-2 win over the Ducks on Nov. 13. Anaheim ranks 30th in the league with 2.47 goals per game in 2024-25 and won a 5-4 shootout decision against Utah on Sunday.
