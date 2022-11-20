Hill will guard the road goal against the Oilers on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill will make his seventh appearance of the year, having gone 5-1-0 with a 2.32 GAA and a .920 save percentage in the first six. He'll face a tough task against the Oilers' high-scoring duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in this contest, which sets up Hill for his biggest test of the young season.