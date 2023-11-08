Per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Hill was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the home goal versus LA on Wednesday.

Hill has been unbelievable this season, going 6-0-1 while posting an admirable 1.81 GAA and .938 save percentage. The 27-year-old netminder will try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Kings team that's gone 5-0-1 in its last six contests.