Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Facing Kraken
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill will guard the visiting cage in Seattle on Thursday, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Hill will make his first start in four games, as new head coach John Tortorella has used Carter Hart in the last week. Hill has struggled this season, posting a 10-9-5 mark with a 3.06 GAA and an .868 save percentage in 26 appearances this season. The Kraken are 26th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.77 goals per game.
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