Hill will patrol the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Stars, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill currently holds an unbeaten-in-regulation streak of three games after his overtime loss in Friday's 3-2 defeat to Nashville. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder has been an above-average option between the pipes, posting a 7-2-1 record, a 2.47 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 10 appearances this season. He'll likely continue to alternate starts with Carter Hart for the time being, making Hill a solid No. 2 goalie option in two-goalie fantasy formats. However, he'll have a tricky matchup Tuesday against the Stars, who average 2.75 goal per game this season.