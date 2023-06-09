Hill stopped 20 of 23 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

Hill had allowed just nine goals over six road playoff games entering this contest. He nearly turned in another strong outing, but the Panthers tied it late in the third period and won quickly in overtime despite not having their best for much of the game. Hill still has a 2.12 GAA and a .934 save percentage through 14 playoff games, and he's given up just seven goals over his last three. The 27-year-old is a virtual lock to start again in Saturday's Game 4.