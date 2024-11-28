Hill stopped 33 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Hill played big in the third period and overtime, and he also turned aside four of five shootout attempts. His heroics were not enough, as Valeri Nichushkin scored in the fifth round of the shootout, an encore to his game-tying goal in the second period. Hill has had a few uneven performances this season, but he's allowed just nine goals across his last five starts despite a 3-1-1 record in that span. The 28-year-old is now 9-4-2 with a 2.84 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 15 starts this season. The Golden Knights have a home back-to-back up next as they host the Jets on Friday and Utah on Saturday. Hill and Ilya Samsonov are likely to split those games.