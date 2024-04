Hill allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Oilers on Wednesday.

Hill drew a tough assignment in his first start since March 23 -- the 27-year-old netminder allowed a goal midway through the first period before Edmonton tacked on two goals in each of the final two periods, sticking Hill with the 5-1 defeat. Overall, Hill's 18-11-2 with a .911 save percentage and 2.69 GAA in an injury-hampered campaign. He figures to split time in net with Logan Thompson down the stretch in Vegas.