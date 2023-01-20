Hill gave up three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Hill had some trouble starting periods, giving up an early goal in both the first and second frames. The Golden Knights made a late push but couldn't pull even. This was Hill's first loss since Dec. 19, and also the first time he's allowed more than two goals in a game in that span. He's at 10-4-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 17 contests overall. The 26-year-old will likely be back on the bench for Saturday's home game versus the Capitals, but he could be an option to start Sunday in Arizona.