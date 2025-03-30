Hill made 23 saves Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Predators.

Hill made back-to-back starts after an 18-save effort against Chicago on Friday. Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) had something tighten up in the warmup, so the Golden Knights pivoted to Hill. He has won five consecutive starts, and he hasn't lost in regulation since March 9. Since then, Hill is 6-0-1 in seven starts; that includes one shutout. He's one win from recording his first 30-victory season in the NHL, and he has a 2.46 GAA and .908 save percentage.