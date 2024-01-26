Hill was the first goalie to leave the ice Friday, Chris Chapman of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod on the road against the Rangers.

Hill racked up 40 saves in his clash with the Islanders on Tuesday and will now take the first game of the Knights' back-to-back. With Hill in the crease Friday, fantasy players should expect to see Logan Thompson starting against the Red Wings on Saturday in Vegas' last game before the All-Star break.