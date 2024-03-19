Hill was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, indicating he'll patrol the blue paint against the Lightning at home.

Hill has given up three or more goals in each of his last six outings, resulting in a 2-4-0 record and 3.88 GAA. Despite the recent slump, the 27-year-old netminder has already reached a new career best in wins (17) and games played (30). If Hill doesn't start stringing together some victories, he could be in danger of ceding the starting job to Logan Thompson.