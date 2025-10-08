Hill was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, signaling that he'll draw the Opening Night start at home against the Kings.

Hill had one of the best years of his career for the Golden Knights last season, going 32-13-5 with a 2.47 GAA and .906 save percentage over 50 regular-season appearances. He secured a six-year extension in March and is in line to serve as Vegas' No. 1 netminder once again during the 2025-26 campaign.