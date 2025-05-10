Hill was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, indicating he will defend the road net against Edmonton on Saturday in Game 3.

Hill has surrendered nine goals on 65 shots in two straight losses to the Oilers in Round 2 of the playoffs. He has a 4-4 record with a 3.16 GAA and an .874 save percentage in eight appearances this postseason. Hill has won his last two road outings, stopping 58 of 63 shots.