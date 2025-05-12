Hill was the first goaltender off the ice at Monday's morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating he will defend the road net against Edmonton in Game 4.
Hill made 17 saves in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers, ending his two-game losing skid. He has a 5-4 record with a 3.14 GAA and an .872 save percentage through nine appearances this postseason. Edmonton leads the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 4.33 goals per game.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Gets back in win column•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: First off ahead of Game 3•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Poor showing Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Set to face Edmonton•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Falters in series-opening loss•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Getting start in Game 1•