Hill was the first goaltender off the ice at Monday's morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating he will defend the road net against Edmonton in Game 4.

Hill made 17 saves in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers, ending his two-game losing skid. He has a 5-4 record with a 3.14 GAA and an .872 save percentage through nine appearances this postseason. Edmonton leads the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 4.33 goals per game.