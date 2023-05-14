Hill was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating he will guard the road net Sunday in Game 6 against Edmonton.

Hill is coming off a 32-save performance in Friday's 4-3 win over the Oilers. He has stopped 89 of 96 shots en route to a 2-1 record during Vegas' second-round series against Edmonton.

