Per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Hill was the first goaltender off the ice Friday, indicating he will get the home crease against Philadelphia.

Hill was sharp in his last outing, turning aside 24 shots in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Dec. 3. Hill is 6-2-1 with a 2.55 GAA and a .908 save percentage, doing everything a backup goaltender should do to keep his spot in the lineup. Hill will face the Flyers, who are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. They are averaging 2.56 goals per game.