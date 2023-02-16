Hill was the first goaltender off the ice Thursday, indicating he will be between the home pipes versus San Jose, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hill has won his last two starts, giving up three goals on 42 shots as he has not seen a lot of rubber of late. Hill is 12-5-1 with a 2.55 GAA and .909 save percentage this season. He has taken over the No. 1 role as Logan Thompson is out of action with a leg injury. Hill will face the Sharks, who are 21st in NHL scoring, averaging 3.02 goals per game.
