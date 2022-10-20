Hill was the first goaltender off the ice Thursday, reports Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal an indication he will defend the home crease against Winnipeg.
Hill will make his second start of the season after stopping 31 shots in a 5-2 win over Seattle on Saturday. Hill will face a tired Jets team who upended the Avalanche in Colorado 4-3 in overtime Wednesday.
