Hill was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports, indicating he will defend the road net against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Hill has won three of his last four outings (3-0-1), stopping 107 of 114 shots. He has a 26-11-5 record with a 2.51 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 42 appearances this season. Minnesota sits 27th in the league with 2.70 goals per game in 2024-25, and the Wild lost 3-0 to Dallas on Monday.