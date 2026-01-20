Hill stopped 15 of 17 shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

Across his first seven appearances of the season, Monday's game marks Hill's first regulation loss after he allowed a goal to Philadelphia's Travis Konecny in both the first and third periods. With the loss, Hill now holds a 2-1-2 record, a 3.01 GAA and an .873 save percentage on the year. Despite struggling over the small sample size, the 29-year-old goaltender should be heavily featured down the stretch as the Golden Knights inch closer to securing a playoff spot in the Pacific Division. While the numbers aren't great, Hill should earn a decent number of wins behind Vegas' offense, making him a decent backup option in two-goalie fantasy formats. His next chance to bounce back is Thursday in Boston.