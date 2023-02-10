Hill made four saves in relief of Logan Thompson (leg) during Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Hill entered the game early in the third period after Thompson needed help getting off the ice. If that injury causes Thompson to miss time, Hill would likely step into a strong No. 1 role for the Pacific Division's top team. He hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last nine appearances. The 26-year-old is at 11-5-1 with a 2.58 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 20 outings this season. The Golden Knights play just twice in the next seven days, but both are favorable home matchups -- they face the Ducks on Sunday and the Sharks next Thursday.