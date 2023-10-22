Hill made 21 saves in a 5-3 win over Chicago on Saturday.
Hill will go into the record books as the goalie who allowed Connor Bedard's first career NHL home goal. But overall, Hill is now 4-0 with a 1.73 GAA and .934 save percentage. His Cup success wasn't a fluke.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Picks up shootout win•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Guarding goal Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Sets cruise control in second win•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Set to start Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Wins season opener•