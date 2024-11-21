Hill stopped 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Maple Leafs, with Toronto's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Hill kept things close until the third period, but the Vegas offense never woke up. The 28-year-old netminder has seen a heavy workload in November, going 4-2-1 while starting seven of the team's eight games with a 2.95 GAA and .896 save percentage, but with Ilya Samsonov healthy again, Hill could begin to get a little more rest.