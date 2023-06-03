Hill will protect the home goal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals versus the Panthers, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Hill remains the Golden Knights' top netminder with Laurent Brossoit (lower body) and Logan Thompson (lower body) still out. Hill clinched the Western Conference Finals with a 23-save shutout over the Stars in Game 6. He went 4-2 with a 1.99 GAA and a .939 save percentage in the last round, and he's won seven of his 11 outings this postseason.