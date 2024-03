Hill stopped 26 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

The Golden Knights were down 4-2 at one point in the third period, but they rallied from behind to get Hill off the hook. This was the fifth straight game in which he's given up three or more goals, but he's won his last two outings. He's up to 18-8-2 with a 2.58 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 29 appearances this season. The Golden Knights wrap up their brief two-game road trip in Calgary on Thursday.