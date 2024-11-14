Hill will protect the road goal versus the Ducks on Wednesday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Hill was pulled in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes after giving up four goals on 21 shots. The 28-year-old has gone 1-2-1 on the road this season, posting an .870 save percentage in those games, though he's hardly been any better at home. The Ducks are at least a favorable opponent, averaging just 2.21 goals per game.