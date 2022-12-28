Hill will guard the road goal during Wednesday's game versus the Ducks.
Hill struggled in his last start Dec. 19 against the Sabres, surrendering three goals on just 18 shots en route to a 3-2 defeat. He'll try to return to the win column in a favorable road matchup with an Anaheim team that's averaging only 2.57 goals per game at home this season, worst in the NHL.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Struggles in second period•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Slated to start Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Wins despite allowing five goals•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Set to face Winnipeg again•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Overcomes gaffe for overtime win•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: First off ice Friday•