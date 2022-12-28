Hill will guard the road goal during Wednesday's game versus the Ducks.

Hill struggled in his last start Dec. 19 against the Sabres, surrendering three goals on just 18 shots en route to a 3-2 defeat. He'll try to return to the win column in a favorable road matchup with an Anaheim team that's averaging only 2.57 goals per game at home this season, worst in the NHL.

