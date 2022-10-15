Hill will be in the road net versus the Kraken on Saturday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

It will be Hill's first start of the season as Logan Thompson picked up the first two starts of the year. Hill spent last season with the Sharks, going 10-11-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .906 save percentage. He will face the Kraken who are 1-0-1 this season and are averaging 4.00 goals per game.