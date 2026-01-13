Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Getting close to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill (lower body) won't play in Wednesday's road matchup against the Kings, but he is nearing a return to the lineup, per SinBin Vegas on Tuesday.
Hill has been out since Oct. 20 against Columbus and could be an option for Thursday's home contest against Toronto. He has a 1-0-2 record while stopping 79 of the 89 shots he has faced in five appearances this season. With Carter Hart (lower body) week-to-week, Hill could seize control of Vegas' No. 1 goalie role once he receives the green light to play.
