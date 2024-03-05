Hill stopped 27 of 32 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

It was not Hill's night. He allowed two goals early and did not give his team a chance to win as each time Vegas answered with goals of their own he would let one slip past him soon after. Hill and the Golden Knights have been struggling as of late as he has lost five out of his last seven starts. That being said, the defending Stanley Cup Champions just got Jack Eichel back and are still a strong team. Hill has been getting the majority of starts recently so fantasy managers should have hope for future wins.