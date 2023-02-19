Hill stopped 20 of 24 shots, winning a 5-4 contest over the Lightning on Saturday.
While not spectacular, Hill played well enough to earn the victory over the Lightning. This game marks four straight wins in his last four starts, allowing no more than two goals in three of the four starts. The former Shark should continue to serve as the starting goaltender for as long as Logan Thompson is out with an injury.
