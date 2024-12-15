Hill stopped 28 of 34 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.
This was Hill's worst performance of the season, and this defeat also snapped his four-game winning streak. The Oilers are a tough matchup for any team in the league due to their star-studded offense, so fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned about Hill's upside going forward. He's gone 3-1-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .918 save percentage in four December starts.
