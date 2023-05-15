Hill stopped 38 of 40 shots Sunday, helping the Golden Knights grab a series-clinching 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Hill has shone in the net for Vegas since taking over the starter role. He has a .927 save percentage through four games, two of which he started. He is untested in the playoffs, but he is an alluring option right now, coming into the Western Conference Final hot.
