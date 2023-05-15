Hill stopped 38 of 40 shots Sunday, helping the Golden Knights grab a series-clinching 5-2 Game 6 win over the Oilers.

Hill has shone in net for Vegas since taking over for the injured Laurent Brossoit (lower body). He has a .927 save percentage through four games, two of which he started. Hill doesn't have much playoff experience, but he's hot coming into the Western Conference Final, while Brossoit's recovery timetable remains uncertain.